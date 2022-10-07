That was part of the message of Owls manager Darren Moore, who speaking in the moments after that gut-punch defeat outlines areas the side needed to tighten up on going forward.

Wednesday take on an in-form Cheltenham Town who have won their last three matches in all competitions as they return to Hillsborough third in the table and only a point shy of the much talked about two-per-game tally many associate as a target when it comes to automatic promotion.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

The Robins clash is the first of a run of 16 matches in which Wednesday will play only one of the current top eight.

Asked what his side can improve upon based on their Plymouth defeat, Moore said: “There’s a couple of things, you want more ruthlessness in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net.

“And obviously there was that lapse of concentration that cost us really at the end. We need to be better than that.

“I spoke to the boys about that disappointment but it was a good performance, a solid performance. We came down here to set our stall out and win the game, looking at the balance of the game we did enough to win the game but we didn’t.

“That’s the disappointing thing. But when the dust settles and I wake up in the morning we’ll see the positives from the game.

“What we have to make sure we do is take all that and channel it into Saturday’s game.”

Wednesday were roundly praised for their efforts at what is something of a fortress for Plymouth at Home Park. The Owls’ own home form is among the best in the country in 2022.

“It was a benchmark for me in terms of where the team is at,” Moore continued. “It was always going to be a wonderful acid test for us.

“We saw the opportunities that fell our way, we didn’t quite capitalise on them, but the performance was there.