Darren Moore’s side have been much more active in the loan market this season, sending a number of their players out around the country in search of more regular game time.

It’s something that the club haven't been too good at in past years, but several Wednesday players are now reaping the rewards of the change in policy as they get some valuable minutes under their belts elsewhere.

Two of them are in the Play-Off places in their respective divisions, another has been almost ever-present since arriving – we took a look at how they were getting on.

Cameron Dawson – Exeter City

Dawson’s Exeter will play Northampton Town tomorrow night as they look to climb up to 2nd in League Two, and the on-loan Owls stopped could have a big role to play once again.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form down south this season, keeping five clean sheets and making a total of 45 saves so far.

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson is enjoying himself at Exeter City. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Alex Hunt – Grimsby Town

Grimsby’s poor run of form continued over the weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by Dagenham & Redbridge, however it was not through lack of trying from Hunt’s perspective as he again put in a solid performance.

The 21-year-old has played 17 times for the Mariners this season, getting many assists along the way, however the team’s early season form has dropped off and they’re now 6th in the National League table.

Ryan Galvin – Gloucester City

Galvin has been a mainstay for City since heading to the National League South, and at this point in time only one player has played more minutes than he has this season (1437).

The 20-year-old got another 90 minutes under his belt in the 2-0 win over Spennymoor Town as his side’s turnaround in fortunes continued. They’re now up to 18th after losing just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Charles Hagan - Hampton & Richmond Borough

Hagan was a late substitute in Borough’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hemel Hempstead Town, coming on after 84 minutes.

His side are now 9th in the National League South after 14 games as he continues to push for his first goal for the club.

Josh Dawodu – Stalybridge Celtic

The young defender – who has secured a number of assists already - played the full 90 minutes for Celtic as they claimed a last-gasp draw against Basford United that saw them end the weekend in 11th place in the Northern Premier League.

Dawodu had his loan spell with Celtic extended midway through last month and will now spend the remainder of the year with the club – only returning to Wednesday when his loan expires on January 10th.

Meanwhile, the likes of Josh Render, Liam Waldock and Lewis Farmer are now back with Wednesday after their respective loan spells came to an end.