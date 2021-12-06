Danny Cowley has confirmed that Louis Thompson will now face an as-yet-unknown spell on the sidelines due to an injury sustained in training, and he said that it feels like ‘so much is going against us at the minute’.

Thompson joins Ryan Tunnicliffe, Clark Robertson, Paul Downing and Jayden Reid, while former Owl, George Hirst, and Joe Morrell are doubtful after missing the FA Cup defeat due to a sickness bug.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains to be seen what sort of squad the Pompey boss will have available when the Owls visit Fratton Park this week, however their manager is hopeful that they can deal with whatever hand they’re dealt.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit, Cowley explained, “Louis has a hip injury. I don’t know how long he’ll be out for, you’ll have to ask the medical team… It happened in training, otherwise he would have started the game, 100 per cent.

“We picked the team that we thought was the most ready to play. It hasn’t been easy preparation, I just feel so much is going against us at the minute.

“To be fair to Willo (Shaun Williams), he has played so much football this season. There have been so many games – and for a 35-year-old… It's another match for him which he would never ever have thought he would be playing in - we never anticipated him featuring, but he had to. We’ve had to rely on him massively this season, there have just been so many injuries.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has some availability issues when Sheffield Wednesday come to town.

“But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have been good at finding solutions – although didn't on Saturday.”

Wednesday, who have had a bug of their own that has caused a couple of players to miss recent games, could have the likes of Liam Palmer back in contention – however exactly who Moore will have available remains to be seen.