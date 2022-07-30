Darren Moore offers assessment of Sheffield Wednesday position and Portsmouth transfer dealings

That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who speaking on the eve of their curtain-raising clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth, spoke of his satisfaction of where the squad is at heading into the new campaign.

“Last year, I think it was two weeks before the season that there was a real influx of players that had to come in,” he said. “Pre-season was disrupted a little bit.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“There has been more consistency in terms of the build up and getting recruitment in early doors this season. Pre-season has been carefully planned and detailed.

“I would have to say we look more at ease in terms of how pre-season has gone. We have had to carry out some serious work in pre-season and we know it will be a ferocious start to the season tomorrow.

“I am pleased with the preparation and work that we have done so far.”

Pompey arrive armed with a raft of new signings still fresh to the club. England youth international Dane Scarlett was brought in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and former Owls defender Michael Morrison was stolen away from Championship interest to sign on a free transfer.

Owls boss Moore knows Portsmouth well having played there across two seasons, making 59 league appearances along the way.

“They are a good club and have signed good players,” Moore said. “Danny and Nicky [Cowley] are two top managers who know the division really well. They will certainly be difficult opponents tomorrow. We know that no games are a given.

“I think Danny has done some really good business thus far. He has been really active in recent weeks. The signings they have made does what it says on the tin. They are solid and bring the experience and understanding.