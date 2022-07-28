Darren Moore makes transfer admission on area Sheffield Wednesday must strengthen

The Owls have added eight players to their squad this summer and are in the market for further additions before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Unlike last time out, their pre-season schedule has gone without much of a hitch to date, with no major injuries sustained as of the end of their final run-out of the summer, a behind-closed-doors match played on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is looking for further reinforcements.

And while Moore and several players have spoken positively about how their squad is shaping up ahead of the season opener against Portsmouth on Saturday, there is an aspect of the squad that the Wednesday manager would like to improve upon before the window is out.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield earlier this week, Moore was asked about concerns within the fanbase as to a perceived lack of pace within the side.

“I can see that and rightly so,” Moore said. “In terms of the game, as well as good footballers, we know speed is a big component in the game.

“We’ve looked at that and that has been identified as well in terms of getting more mobility in the team.

“At the moment we look at the team and in terms of the balance in it, we feel we’re at a certain place with it. But we’re not entirely happy with it and we probably want more.