Darren Moore makes transfer admission on area Sheffield Wednesday must strengthen

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted the club are looking to strengthen a particular attribute of his squad before the transfer window is out.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:00 am

The Owls have added eight players to their squad this summer and are in the market for further additions before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Unlike last time out, their pre-season schedule has gone without much of a hitch to date, with no major injuries sustained as of the end of their final run-out of the summer, a behind-closed-doors match played on Tuesday.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday may look to strengthen three positions as transfer window ro...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is looking for further reinforcements.

And while Moore and several players have spoken positively about how their squad is shaping up ahead of the season opener against Portsmouth on Saturday, there is an aspect of the squad that the Wednesday manager would like to improve upon before the window is out.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield earlier this week, Moore was asked about concerns within the fanbase as to a perceived lack of pace within the side.

“I can see that and rightly so,” Moore said. “In terms of the game, as well as good footballers, we know speed is a big component in the game.

MORE: “I’m glad he never did..” Darren Moore delivers honest insight on Josh Windass attitude after ‘public’ transfer pursuit

“We’ve looked at that and that has been identified as well in terms of getting more mobility in the team.

“At the moment we look at the team and in terms of the balance in it, we feel we’re at a certain place with it. But we’re not entirely happy with it and we probably want more.

“One of the areas we’re looking at is speed.”

Darren MoorePortsmouthJosh Windass