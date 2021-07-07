Darren Moore makes revealing comments on Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw’s Sheffield Wednesday exit for Celtic

Both Urhoghide and Shaw moved north of the border this summer, signing for Scottish giants, Celtic, after their respective contracts at Hillsborough came to an end.

The Owls are due a bit of compensation given the role they’ve played in the pairs’ development, but the estimated amount of around £450,000 is not ideal given the amount of potential that the duo have shown.

And the Owls boss, who had nothing but praise for ‘O’ and ‘Shawy’, admits that he’s sad to see them go, explaining that – in an ideal world – they’d have stuck around.

Moore told The Glasgow Evening Times, “We wish them well going forward… They’re two great boys and two good, young players. There’s work to be done with their development. But in terms of potential. I think they’re both wonderful.

“Celtic have made two wonderful signings and there’s much more to come from both of them. They’ve got a lot to offer to Celtic.

“We were anxious to keep them both. But once you get that side of the year, after January, it’s very difficult for you to strike deals.

“Players of their magnitude, you don’t let them get to that side of their contract. Had I been at the club a lot earlier then that wouldn’t have happened.

“I tried to keep Osaze in the building. But the boy had already made up his mind by the time I came in. I got it and I understood it, as disappointing as it was. I tried as hard as I could.

“But it was especially difficult for me because no sooner had I come in then I picked up COVID. That forced me away from things for a period and I didn’t really get the chance to get hold of Osaze.

“They are both good lads and we wish them well in their new adventures at Celtic. Hopefully, they’ll both be good additions for the football club.”

Urhoghide and Shaw could face the Owls this afternoon when the Bhoys take on SWFC in a preseason friendly in Wales.