Darren Moore makes old transfer admission in praising in-form Sheffield Wednesday man

That’s according to the man himself, who speaking after the centre-half’s standout performance in their friendly run-out against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening confirmed Heneghan’s earlier claim that Moore had tried to sign him for Doncaster Rovers.

The now 28-year-old was a Sheffield United outcast back then but has started life at Hillsborough strongly having signed on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Ben Heneghan has impressed in pre-season.

“I was pleased to get Ben on board,” Moore said.

“I tried to sign him a couple of years ago and missed out on him and he ended up going to Blackpool. The opportunity came up this summer and I wanted to bring him here because I think he is the right type of character for what we need.

“He is a talker and an organiser back there. He is calm on the ball.

“He keeps the troops motivated and keeps them going. He is a player that likes to defend.”

The performance follows a strong outing against Premier League side Bournemouth on Friday in which he battled the likes of Keiffer Moore and Dominic Solanke.

“He has been solid and got another good 90 minutes against Rayo Vallecano so I am pleased,” Moore continued.

“You need a Ben Heneghan in your team as you do with an Ihiekwe or a Dominic Iorfa. I think Dom has stepped on with his game alongside Ben.

“I have been really impressed with him. His work has been good.”

Of the other new faces to step out against the Spanish side was WIll Vaulks, who made his first appearance since overcoming a quad issue.

Moore said he was pleased with his effort in getting his first Owls outing of the way.

“It was important for him to get 45 minutes,” he said. “He came in and started pre-season and picked up a little slight strain. He has had the time to rest it, heal it and get some treatment.