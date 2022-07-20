An own goal from Jack Hunt and a second half strike from Randy Nteka meant that the Owls fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the La Liga outfit – who happened to do a double over Barcelona last season – but there were plenty of positives to take from the evening at S6.

Darren Moore rang the changes, given Will Vaulks his first start, as Wednesdayites got their first look at the new home kit, and there were loads of substitutes throughout the tie with the Owls boss using the time he’s got left to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign.

Here are our ratings from a pleasant evening at Hillsborough.

1. Stockdale - 6 Not a bad showing from the shot-stopper before he was replaced... First goal will have been frustrating, though, even though his distribution was good and there was one really good save from him in the first half.

2. Jack Hunt - 6 The defender started brightly, and while his performance didn't necessarily drop off, it was his own goal that opened the scoring and he will have been disappointed no to have got more on the ball that started the move for the second.

3. Ben Heneghan - 9 Wednesday's best performer on the night... Put in a really strong showing in the heart of defence including a number of big blocks and slide tackles. A very accomplished display against a good side.

4. Dominic Iorfa - 7 Got forward well, looked tidy enough in defence, and made a couple of strong tackles as well... It's nice to see him marauding again. Credit: Bill Wheatcroft