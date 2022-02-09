Much has been discussed about Wednesday’s troubling injury record this season, a conversation that reared its head once more last week when no fewer than four players went down with fresh issues.

And while that has thrown up new problems for the side to deal with, Bannan believes being forced to go at a manic run of fixtures with a settled side may well have inspired their current run.

“The injuries have been bad for us,” the Scot said after his penalty earned a hard-fought win over Wigan Athletic.

“But it’s forced us to have the same starting side week-in, week-out. Once that happens you start to get connections, you know what people want and where they want to be.

“I think that’s coming from having a lot of injuries, we’ve had to play the same team.

“You start to build up relationships. We’re winning, confidence is sky-high and you start trying things you might not have done in the middle part of the season.”

Bannan’s star turn alongside midfield partners Massimo Luongo and George Byers controlled the midfield in the Latics clash.

And the 290-appearance Owls man praised both in his post-match appraisal.

Asked on Luongo’s influence, the 31-year-old said: “He helps me a lot because I can attack now, a lot more than I have been able to in recent games where I’ve had to sit at the base. That’s not really my game to be honest, but you have to do a job for the team.

“He’s the perfect foil for me. I know I can go forward and try things and he’ll be there running at the back for me.

“George Byers has been brilliant since he’s come in as well, sitting next to Mass. He was brilliant.