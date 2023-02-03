Darren Moore has responded to an insinuation by his Plymouth Argyle counterpart Steven Schumacher that the Pilgrims have ‘got Wednesday’s number’ tactically as the two teams look towards their huge clash at Hillsborough this weekend.

Speaking as part of his pre-match media obligation, Schumacher was hugely complimentary of Wednesday’s work this season and of an unbeaten run that has stretched from the last time the two sides met way back in October.

But one line did catch the ear when discussing how he would approach the game tactically after a fascinating battle between the two sides at Home Park.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“We’ve had plenty of time to watch and analyse Sheffield Wednesday,” said Schumacher.

“We know what Sheffield Wednesday are about. We played them enough last season and we've already played them this year.”

Such confidence in his analysis of the Owls is impressive. Wednesday have switched up their style of play on occasion this season and are a different side entirely from the one that played the Pilgrims four times last season.

“What I would say is that we’re different from last year, that I can definitely say,” a relaxed Moore told The Star.

“In terms of where we were last year to where we are this year, we’re a completely different team with different strings to our bow. There’s a different mindset within the group and there are different angles to our play. It’s down to the personnel in our team.

“I can understand from last year when we played them, we did it more than a couple of times. But this year there are so many things I see different this year from last. Completely different.

“He’s a professional, he has to do his job and I’m sure he has done his job and in terms of identifying any traits I am sure he’ll have done it because we’ve done the same with him.”

Wednesday can go top of the League One table for the first time since September 2021 with a win, leapfrogging Plymouth in the process.

