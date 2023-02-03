With around 33,000 people descending on Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough on Saturday for the Plymouth Argyle encounter, the club have made important changes to stadium entry.

Wednesday usually open up the turnstiles at S6 at 1.30pm ahead of a 3pm kickoff, but with a huge crowd expected for the game against the Pilgrims it has been confirmed that all away turnstiles will open 30 minutes earlier at 1pm, as will two turnstiles on the North Stand and one each on the Kop, South Stand and Grandstand.

The club have also pointed out that the tie will be an all-ticket encounter, meaning that fans will not be able to purchase any at the turnstiles on entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Wednesday have also decided to erect a tent at their Fanzone by the Megastore in Penistone Road to provide some cover for fans attending – and it’s also been confirmed that it will be open before every home game from now on.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday Tap and 1867 Lounge will be open from midday, and the club have urged fans to get there early in order to try and beat the crowds in what is set to be a busy afternoon down at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason for the excitement comes down to the fact that a victory for the Owls against Plymouth would see them leapfrog their opponents to go top of the League One table, and do so with a game in hand as well.

At the time of writing there are only around 300 tickets left available for the game.