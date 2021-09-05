The 28-year-old completed a shock deadline day move to Hillsborough as Moore and the Owls managed to strike a deal with Belgian outfit, Zulte Waragem, with reports suggesting that he’s signed a deal until the end of the season with an option to extend.

But because he’s not been clubless (Berahino has played four games so far this season), it shouldn’t take the attacker long to get up to speed – meaning that he should be in contention for the trip to Plymouth Argyle.

When asked when the former West Bromwich Albion man could be given his Wednesday bow, Moore told the media, “He’s ready to go… He’s been training all summer - and he came off the bench last weekend.

“He’ll travel here, of course he’s got to do the isolation which we know he’ll be doing over the next five days, but we hope to have him in by Monday and he’ll have a full week’s training with the boys.

“And if we look at him and feel like he’s had a good week, and we look at the level where he’s at, then he’ll be another acquisition to the squad that’s looking to be involved for the game at Plymouth.”

Wednesday face Plymouth on September 11th as they return to action following the current international break.