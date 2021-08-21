Darren Moore's praise for 'typical strikers' after Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory poach victory for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrates after Lee Gregory scores again. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

It was Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory – two of the Owls’ summer signings – who got second half goals for Wednesday as they ran out 2-0 winners over Rotherham United, snatching a victory from the Millers who, for large parts of the game, were the aggressors and the team looking most likely to score.

Kamberi slid into the six-yard box to get on the end of a low cross from Callum Paterson after some great attacking play, while Gregory managed to poke home after Rotherham goalkeeper, Viktor Johansson, made a hash of Dennis Adeniran’s tame effort. Neither were memorable goals, but the resilient performance was one to be savoured.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “Florian is a typical striker, that’s why we got him into the club… For him to come here - and we still feel like he’s getting his fitness levels up - and finish with a goal, I’m really pleased.

“Gregory’s was a typical poacher’s goal. He was following the shot in, the keeper doesn’t quite get hold of it, and he managed to poke it in. It’s all about his endeavour, understanding, and seeing those moments in his head and being there to put it in the net.

“He gave us the second goal, and once we got that it was about us doing our jobs…

"There’s many ways to win a game, and you’re never going to get free-flowing games here because the opposition wants to stop you and influence the game… I think the biggest thing about winning today was that we had to show resilience, determination, and another side to our game.”