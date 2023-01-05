On New Year’s Eve, when most of us were settling into an evening of merriment and celebration of another lap around the sun, a car carrying the Sheffield Wednesday manager was travelling north.

Ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Hillsborough for their televised FA Cup third round clash on Saturday, Darren Moore had left his family to make the trip to the North East to drink in the best possible view of the Magpies’ goalless draw with Leeds.

In the words of the eternally perturbed Roy Keane perhaps; “That’s his job”, but in the modern football world of analysis, access and data, long trips on days off aren’t always seen as necessary by some coaches in the game.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore isn't expecting a busy transfer window. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

When it comes to plotting a shock win over a side on the first rung of a ladder to ‘Superclub’ status, nothing it seems has been taken to chance.

Onlookers have made point of the ‘FA Cup-ness’ of the tie; a floodlit clash at an iconic stadium between two iconic clubs – one down on its luck in recent years, one who have just been handed a big, Saudi slice of it. The narratives are endless.

“They’re a top, top team,” said Moore, who will since have heard more on injuries to Barry Bannan, Lee Gregory and Dominic Iorfa since his last media engagement following the Owls’ 5-0 win over Cambridge United over the weekend.

“It’s a totally different game, they’re an excellent team, they’re in the ascendancy. When the tie was drawn I was pleased, more so for the fans than anything. Two wonderful football clubs, two great sets of supporters and this place [Hillsborough] will be bouncing.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, analyse the Cambridge game, look at moments of the game where we can get better and then we’ll focus on Newcastle.

“Whatever team we pick they’re going to need real top, top performances because they’re playing against top internationals, but as players they’re the games you want to be playing in.”

