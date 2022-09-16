But Tyreece John-Jules looks set to step out on the Hillsborough turf once more tomorrow after a nightmareish loan stint at S6 last season that saw him make just that one appearance as he suffered a quad issue.

The young Arsenal forward is a player well-known to Wednesday boss Darren Moore with the two having worked together at Doncaster Rovers. But there will be no niceties shared until after the match as John-Jules looks to make a point with his new loan employers Ipswich Town.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Tyreece John-Jules now plays for Ipswich Town.

He’s scored one goal in his eight appearances for the table-topping Tractor Boys so far in this campaign.

“I have the utmost respect for Tyreece,” Moore told The Star. “He’s someone that I know really, really well.

“The player that he is, he’s tremendous. Good off both feet, he sees the game and he moves well. He carries a goal threat and can play in a number of different positions.

“He’s someone with wonderful versatility in the attacking areas and I’m really pleased number one to see him back fit and playing football and number two, managing to secure himself another wonderful loan move.”

Moore expressed his regret that circumstances didn’t allow John-Jules to make any sort of impact at Hillsborough. The youngster was brought in towards the back end of the January transfer window after injury to Lee Gregory and as it became clear the Owls required increased firepower up top.

Wednesday have since brought in the likes of Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten to give fresh-up their options in the final third.

While goals haven’t been too forthcoming, John-Jules has struck up a partnership with Conor Chaplin Wednesday will want to keep quiet at Hillsborough.

“I’m sure for him, he’ll want to make this loan move a successful one,” Moore said.

“I’m sorry that he didn’t have that success here at Wednesday. We took him in last season but unfortunately he sustained that injury and the Wednesday fans didn’t see the true potential of him.