Why Darren Moore decided that Sheffield Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson should go to Exeter City

Cameron Dawson is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Dawson hasn’t played a competitive game for the Owls in 2021 after battling with injury over the course of the year so far, with Joe Wildsmith having battled it out with Keiren Westwood for the number one spot in the second half of last season.

Now, on the back of Wednesday having signed Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan from Burnley, Moore has confirmed that Dawson is set to make the move down south on a temporary basis.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After The Star revealed Exeter’s interest in the stopper, Moore told the media, “Hopefully we think that’s done… We think it’s a great one for Daws. Since he’s come back from his injury he’s fine and well, but the last part of his rehab is needing some game time. We’ve invested in him, he’s our goalkeeper and we’ll see how he develops there.

“He’ll go down to Exeter, but we won’t leave him on his own, we’ll be checking on him and seeing how he’s progress is coming on. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, but he’s been out for a long time and a goalkeeper of his stature needs games – which he’ll get at Exeter.”