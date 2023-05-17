News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Darren Moore exit from Sheffield Wednesday wouldn't be a surprise but it would be the wrong call

No more appeals to the crowd. The crowd is about the only thing guaranteed at Sheffield Wednesday. The crowd has done more than enough.

By Alan Biggs
Published 17th May 2023, 18:00 BST

And the crowd doesn’t need appealing to anyway. In spite of everything, it will be there again in numbers and voice this Thursday as Darren Moore’s team attempt the near impossible.

The only plea from here is the hope that a decent and dignified man is treated with the dignity he deserves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And I think that will be the case, despite warnings of the potential toxicity of the occasion with Wednesday’s collapsed top two bid followed by a calamitous 4-0 cave-in at Peterborough in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore pictured on the touchline during the Owls' home game with Peterborough United in early March. Picture: Steve EllisSheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore pictured on the touchline during the Owls' home game with Peterborough United in early March. Picture: Steve Ellis
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore pictured on the touchline during the Owls' home game with Peterborough United in early March. Picture: Steve Ellis

Predictably it raised a crescendo of social media calls for Moore’s dismissal, which were never too far from the surface even during that club record 23 match unbeaten run.

MORE: Darren Moore makes intentions clear over his future at Sheffield Wednesday regardless of play-off mission

But I’m not convinced the majority of supporters - the silent majority, let’s say - are committed to the removal of a boss who fell short of automatic promotion on an incredible 96 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That said, Moore needs a vastly improved second leg performance, if not an improbable result, to sway the the issue.

Even then, we have no way of knowing how owner Dejphon Chansiri - whose view is the only one that counts - would react to a second season of narrow failure after relegation in 2021.

Nothing would surprise me either way. He is impossible to second guess.

MORE: Pin this up on your wall, Sheffield Wednesday – the entire world thinks you will fail

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a close call. I’ve seen calm and well-structured arguments for a change beside the angry, knee-jerk ones. There are no tablets of stone here.

However, as a single observer, I find it impossible to back calls for sacking a man who has brought so many elements of the club together and stands to come so unluckily close.

At Peterborough, too, the fates were against him. He picked a line-up that few quibbled with, answered demands for an attacking set-up and watched an experienced team fall apart.

Even then, it was never a 4-0 sort of match. Something like 3-2 would have been about right on the balance of play, chances and key decisions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So I’m pinning that one on the players, although Moore’s attempts to right wrongs from the bench were either too late or ineffective.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday’s player silence explained before huge Peterborough United challenge

Of course, he shoulders responsibility for it, as all managers do. But there are times when they can’t do right for doing wrong.

And let’s not forgot it usually takes big clubs more than two tries to escape League One. Witness Leeds, Sheffield United and Sunderland of recent times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As for the crowd, you can only wonder at the quality and depth. A lashing out in frustration - in all directions - is fully understandable.

But one abiding truth here. It’s never about one person and one thing when the wheels come off at a football club. Or when they stay on.

It’s a collective responsibility starting at the top.

And we need to see the force of that responsibility being taken this Thursday, regardless of the result, on a night that could still, just about imaginably, resonate at Hillsborough forever.

Related topics:Darren MooreDejphon ChansiriPeterboroughLeague OnePeterborough UnitedSheffield United