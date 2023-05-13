News you can trust since 1887
The fallout - Darren Moore’s reaction, the goals and more after Owls devastation

Sheffield Wednesday have a big boost to their XI as Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe return for the game against Peterborough United.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th May 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 11:04 BST

The Owls faced the Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium as they sought a strong start to the play-offs, but it couldn’t have gone any worse for them.

Darren Moore made two changes as Jaden Brown and Dele-Bashiru fall out of the XI in favour of Michael Ihiekwe and Josh Windass - but it was an evening to forget for the visitors and led to questions about the manager’s future that you can see in the video above.

Things were bad by the break for the Owls though, with goals from Jack Taylor and Frankie Kent giving the hosts a halftime lead. The first goal won’t be one that Cameron Dawson wants to watch back, and the second took a huge deflection.

And it got even worse in the second half as Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris finishing the demoliton job - the Owls’ promotion hopes now hang by the thinnest of threads.

Here are the goals - they don’t make for fun viewing:

And for all the post-match reaction, check out the articles below:

