The Owls have had a very busy window as Moore looked to rebuild the club following a raft of exits over the summer, and he’s worked hard to bring in a total of 13 senior players to date in order to try and build a side capable of fighting for promotion back out of the League One.

But while The Star recently reported that Dominic Iorfa – one of several players now into the last year of their contract at Hillsborough – was being eyed up for a contract extension, the Wednesday manager says that he and his teammates like Liam Palmer will be dealt with once the window closes at the end of this month.

When asked about Iorfa, Palmer etc. in his most recent press conference, Moore told The Star, “There’s been such a turnaround to bring players into the football club - it’s been huge - which I’m sure you can appreciate.

“It’s been a big haul of players, so that’s been that. As the window progresses and closes, we can look at those aspects going forward.

“It’s been so hands-on really in trying to get players in, and the competition from other teams, it’s been a real hard working process.

“I’m not saying that they (new deals) won’t get dealt with and that we won’t look at them, but they’ve been put on a bit of a back-burner because it’s been all hands on deck to bring new faces in.”

Dominic Iorfa is into the last year of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

The window will close at 11pm on August 31st, and while the Owls are thought to still be on the lookout for another striker if the opportunity arises, the bulk of their work has been done early by Moore and his recruitment team.