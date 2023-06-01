It seems a long time ago now in the wake of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion back to the Championship. But at one stage, a vocal minority of Owls fans loudly questioned Darren Moore’s position as manager.

The Owls boss faced a rumbling of ‘Moore Out’ discourse in some of Wednesday’s lower moments in the campaign and faced abuse on social media more than one occasion.

Externally unflustered, questions around the scale of criticism in what was a record-breaking season on many fronts were dealt with coolly.

But asked how he dealt with the level of criticism he has received in moments, he touched on his Christianity and the belief of colleagues.

MAGIC MOMENT: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore celebrates with the trophy after his team's victory against Barnsley sealed promotion to the Championship at Wembley Stadium on Monday, Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“I have my faith in terms of leaning on that from a personal point of view and staying focused,” he said.

“And I have a great belief in what I’m trying to do for the football club. I’m trying to give everything to the football club and I have a real belief in that.

“Also I tried to re-energise in terms of my players, my staff, the supporters. You can’t do it alone. You can’t say I’ve done that on my own.

“From within, you get parts of the game where you’re not going to please everybody, but what I want them to know is that everything that I’m doing, I do for the goodness of the club. That’s the main aim for the football club.”

From his early days at the club, Moore has spoken passionately about the need for togetherness at Wednesday after two decades of difficulty.

The Owls boss has taken great pride in having been able to pull a fractured club together in his two-and-a-half years with the club.

“When the football club gets Darren Moore, they get everything from Darren Moore,” he continued. “That is in terms of trying to bring a football club forward, of trying to bring those good times back.

“It’s a really special moment. There are so many people that are happy, positive. It brings a real feel-good factor and when a football club does well, you see what you can do within the communities around the city and that’s a responsibility we have.

“I’m so pleased to share it with everybody.”