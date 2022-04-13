The club confirmed ‘just under’ 5,100 tickets had been snapped up as of Wednesday morning despite the kick-off time being moved to 7.45pm on a bank holiday weekend.

A spokesperson said they have been allocated around 7,000 tickets for the fixture, which was initially scheduled to take place on Good Friday before it was moved for television coverage.

That left supporters potentially stranded, with the last train service from Milton Keynes to Sheffield on Saturday leaving at 8.30pm.

No fewer than 5,134 Wednesdayites made the trip to Bolton last weekend in what was the club’s biggest away attendance of the season so far.

Owls fans have backed their team in their numbers on the road this term, selling out their ticket allocation more often than not.

On-loan Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean, who played 90 minutes against Bolton, reserved praise for the travelling support on Saturday.

He said: “They were unbelievable. I really felt it when I had a two or three on one, and made a block - it felt like I’d scored a goal.

“Then when I was attacking, and seeing them and hearing the roar when players like Baz (Barry Bannan) or Marv (Marvin Johnson) or Mendez (Nathaniel Mendez-Laing) were making runs - you could feel it.

"Hats off to them, it was special.”

Tickets for the MK Dons clash will remain on general sale until 3pm tomorrow.

The game will also be shown live on Sky Sports Football.