Wednesday currently have Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson on their books battling it out for the number one spot, but there has been a call from some members of the fanbase to look for a replacement for Keiren Westwood following his Owls exit over the summer.

With Wildsmith and Dawson, Moore does have two relatively experienced goalkeepers, but he has now admitted that he’s open to idea of bringing in another one should the opportunity arise.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, Moore said, "If it is possible to do so, then yes… Whether we do strengthen it or not depends on whether we can get the right one in.

"At the moment, Dawson and Joe are doing well and competing. We know they have got league experience. In their careers, they have got to be making that number one jersey their own.

"Even though they know each other well, the competition is fierce for them both."

For now though, it remains a battle between Wildsmith and Dawson – and Moore admits that it’s a tough call.

He also said, “"For me, it is an added bonus to have them both vying for that…. If you ask me now, they are both 50/50. I'm not really swayed either way. I will keep watching and scrutinising and making sure they are right for the start of the season."

One goalkeeper the Owls have been linked with is 24-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who could be available on a season long-loan from Burnley, and news of his current club, Burnley, being on the verge of signing Wayne Hennessey on a free transfer could increase the chances of Peacock-Farrell being loaned out.

Wednesday play West Bromwich Albion in a preseason friendly this afternoon, with both shot-stoppers expected to get a runout once again - as they have done in all of the other matches so far – however it was Wildsmith who got the nod for a starting berth as they go up against the Baggies.