Darren Moore calls for ruthlessness from his wounded Sheffield Wednesday troops

The Owls dominated proceedings against Morecambe as the Shrimps played in front of their highest-ever attendance of 5481 people (1776 Wednesdayites), but after hitting the woodwork twice and spurning a number of opportunities to take the lead it was the Shrimps who took the three points.

Defeat meant that Moore’s side fell from the top of the League One table, however results elsewhere did leave them in second place – just behind leaders, Sunderland.

Wednesday’s unbeaten – and unbreached – start to the season has now come to an end, but the Wednesday boss says that they’ll be looking at the positives.

Speaking after the game, Moore said, “Yes, we had chances, and yes, we have to be more ruthless… If we get the first goal it forces them to come out of their traps, really, but myself and the coaching staff, we will look back at this game and analyse it and see that we were dominant and the players did things that we asked of them.

“It was just in that final third. They brought an extra defender on, and sat deep, and once they got the goal they sat even deeper and that made it even harder for us. But we will get those kinds of challenges over the season, and it’s up to us to find a way through.”

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from Newcastle United’ U21s on Tuesday night.