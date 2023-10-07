Watch Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday reception as he returns to Hillsborough

There was a warm reception for Darren Moore as he returned to Sheffield Wednesday - the Huddersfield Town boss back at S6 for the first time since the Hillsborough Miracle.

Moore left Wednesday over the summer, a shock decision after having achieved promotion with the club, and has since gone on to sign a long-term deal with the Terriers as they look to begin their path back to the Premier League.

The timing of his exit in Sheffield meant that there was no chance to say goodbye for the Wednesday faithful, but he was given a round of applause by the home support as he entered into the arena on Saturday afternoon - going on to greet the Owls bench full of familiar faces.

Jimmy Shan also greeted the Wednesday analysts as he walked up onto the gantry on the South Stand, nice - no doubt - to see some old friends once again.