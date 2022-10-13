The 34-year-old forward was the Owls’ top goalscorer last season but is struggling just a touch in front of goal this time out, his only goal coming in a 5-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in August.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has shared the view of most onlookers in making clear Gregory’s all-round contribution to the side’s attack has been huge.

The former Stoke City man registered his first assist in the win over Cheltenham and was once again unlucky not to double his goal tally for the campaign, striking the post and coming close on other occasions.

“It was a huge effort,” Moore told The Star. “Sometimes you have to look at strikers and think 'If he's not scoring, what is he giving us?' Lee Gregory gives us so much.

“He gives us something to build on, his link-up play is superb, his hold-up play is excellent and he's a real threat. Everybody is just willing him to score that goal and it's not for the want of trying.

“But for a lick of paint on the post [against Cheltenham] he scores that goal, but my message is that as long as he's getting chances he'll score because he’s always in the right place. He had a couple of chances but it's about getting in there. Once he gets one he'll be away, we all know that.”

Gregory has an xG of 0.24 this season and has taken an average of 1.7 shots per game, compared to 2.19 per game last season.

Moore gave short shrift to any notion of a lack of confidence for Gregory but asked whether he may be trying too hard, Moore said: “Probably, I spoke to him already about that, that he doesn't need to try too hard.

“You look at the other attacking players around him scoring goals, he's probably thinking 'I want to score', but I keep telling him to relax and let it come.