It was a rough afternoon on the south coast for Sheffield Wednesday as they were beaten by Southampton on Saturday.

Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara got the goals as Wednesday were put to the sword in a heavy defeat, and though the Owls did have some chances of their own they were unable to make them count in the same way as their in-form opponents. You can check out the goals and other lowlights in the video at the top of the page.

Danny Röhl was honest in his breakdown of the result, admitting that their opponents were just simply better than them on the day, but also said that results against the likes of Southampton weren't the most important for them in their quest for survival this season. Take a look at Röhl's thoughts and that of our Wednesday writers below:

