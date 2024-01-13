Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton blitzed their blue and white visitors with a slick display of attacking display. On an afternoon Wednesday were well below their best and had defensive errors to thank for more than one of the Saints goals, a 4-0 score line hardly flattered the home side that looked a few shades of quality higher.

Röhl, a former assistant manager at Southampton who named an aggressive-looking team for the challenge, said: "It was hard, very deserved for Southampton who played well. In such a game you have to perform very well with no mistakes and to take everything you can get to take something here. After 30 seconds we immediately had a good pressing situation but they had good ball possession, a lot of movement between the lines, give and go and it was difficult to press.

"In the second half we changed the shape to adapt. There were moments it was not so bad from our side, we had moments to create something, we had the chance for a 1-1 but if you take the wrong decision or your rest defence is not well then they will score very well. At the end in such a game you have to be ready. It was difficult.

"Honestly, this team (Southampton), they are a different league compared to us when you look to their squad. They have really good players and they have different goals to us. For us, we want to stay in the league, they want to get back into the Premier League.