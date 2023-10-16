Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager, Danny Röhl, will not be bringing his family to England just yet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 34-year-old was unveiled to the media on Friday as Xisco’s replacement at Hillsborough, and he spent a chunk of the afternoon discussing matters with the press about his principles, his plans, and how excited he is to begin his first managerial role.

So committed to making a good start, Röhl and his young family have decided that he will move to Sheffield alone for the time being so that he can focus on the task at hand – though they hope that they won’t be missing many matchdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained to The Star, “My wife will stay in Germany at first, with my two sons. My oldest son is in school and it’s a bit difficult to pick him out immediately and leave everything… They will try to come to every match here in the UK.

"But we also have a lot of training to do, and a lot of hard work - so that’s why I said that, for this moment, it’s fine for them to stay.”

It’s not his first rodeo in England, though, and also not his first relegation battle either having worked at Southampton as an assistant to Ralph Hasenhüttl during a tough year at St. Mary’s before departing for Bayern Munich.

"This was a little bit similar to Southampton because we travelled in from Germany overnight and watched a match and got the feeling and then we had two days to prepare,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first match was not very well because it was Cardiff City away and it was a difficult one. But then we had one week to prepare and it was a booster as we won against Arsenal.

"This is good because with this experience, I know what you can do in one week and it’s a similar situation. Arsenal were unbeaten in 15 matches at this moment and we beat them in Southampton. Then you are immediately convinced and everyone is convinced about this type of football.

"Wins are helpful for development and improvement and it’s the reason why we had to start immediately - to take points."