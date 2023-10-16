Watford hitman makes goals pledge before Sheffield Wednesday visit

Vakoun Bayo has had a solid enough start to the season for Watford, but ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Vicarage Road he admits he wants more.

The 26-year-old Ivorian has four goals in 11 games across all competitions despite his side’s struggles in 2023/24 so far, and is their top scorer going into game number 12 in the Championship.

Valérien Ismaël’s side are struggling, though, and at this point are only four places above the rock-bottom Owls as the two prepare to meet for the first time since 2021.

For Bayo, he says he wants more – not just from the team, but from himself as well. He’s adamant that he can improve.

“I think this season didn’t start well,” the striker told the club’s official website. “For me, it is a little bit difficult because we all know that we want to be at the top and go up to the Premier League. This start isn’t enough, so we are working on it and we will be back.

“I’m happy (with four goals), but it’s not enough. There are a lot of games ahead. I have to continue like that and do my best to help the team. I have had a lot of chances and I have to score more…

“I’m a striker – I have to work on it. I want to be more hungry in front of goal. I have to be at my best, scoring all the time because when I get chances, I have to take all my chances to help the team.

“As a team, we have to stay positive and work hard together. We have to be stronger, and in this period we have to keep our heads up. We need to continue to work very hard and things will be good.”