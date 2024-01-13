Danny Röhl had some big calls to make in preparing Sheffield Wednesday for the game against Southampton today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a couple of new signings through the door the Owls boss had to decide whether either James Beadle or Iké Ugbo would be thrown into the mix straight away, and there was also a choice to be made on Bambo Diaby after he was back available after his suspension.

The German knows St. Mary's well having spent time as assistant at the Saints, and will be desperate to get some more points on the board against his old employers and carry on Wednesday's impressive run of form - he's certainly not named a team that is coming to try and settle for a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are milestone starts for Liam Palmer (417) and Barry Bannan (382) as they go joint 12th and joint 15th on the club's list of all time appearance-makers, and Cam Dawson keeps his place after his penalty heroics in the FA Cup last week.

Here's how the two teams line up: