Josh Windass’ stellar season has continued in rude health, with his role highlighted since taking the captain’s armband in Barry Bannan’s absence. Alex Miller takes a look at the numbers behind his recent form.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It may well be a coincidence. It may well be the sort of thing that football writers desperate for an angle take undue notice of in confirmation bias around one of their pet theories. For those who have interviewed him on so many occasions over the last few years since his arrival at Sheffield Wednesday, the suspicion would be that he would probably shrug it off as a non-factor and make a point about him just doing his job regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the captain’s armband seems to have fitted well onto the arm of Josh Windass. It may just have given him a little boost in what has already been an outstanding campaign.

That armband belongs to Barry Bannan of course and there is absolutely no hint of suggestion whatsoever here that the Scot is not the standout leader and rightful owner of the club captain role. The hope from all concerned is that Bannan is able to strap the fabric back onto his arm as soon as possible and that it remains hooked to his changing room peg for another couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while the Owls skipper has been out and with Liam Palmer out of favour, Windass has delivered some of his finest numbers of a fabulous season in the two matches he has taken on the role.

A chaotic run of five goals in as many games through December culminated in that New Year’s Day worldy against Derby County and pinned him up as one of the major goal threats in the Championship. Though the goals have not been as forthcoming since, his contribution remained solid. In those last two matches, they’ve gone some way north of that both with and without the ball.

In Wednesday evening’s win at Swansea City, Windass recorded a season-high number of ball recoveries in the opposition half (four). At West Brom he produced a season-high number of clearances (three). In both matches he intercepted four times, his highest tallies of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Swansea he occupied a deeper role at times, rotating from the number 10 position, and received the ball 29 times, his fourth-highest involvement of the season. He made a season-high five progressive runs on the night and completed his second-highest number of forward passes (11). A season-high tally of three shot assists produced his highest xA of the campaign of 0.33.

They’re the numbers of an all-action, leader’s effort. If the honour of taking on Sheffield Wednesday’s most prestigious piece of fabric is a coincidence, then a happy one it surely is. Windass is a key man on so many fronts and since injury in October he’s remained fit to start all but two league matches - in both of which he came off the bench at half-time. He has played 90 minutes in the Owls’ last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has played a fantastic season and that is because he played games in a row, in a row, in a row,” Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star in midweek. “He understands football and he gives us time in the right spaces with the ball. I can bring him into different positions; as a winger, as an eight, as a 10. He worked very hard with the ball and against the ball. What is also important is that with leadership he has to be positive. He showed that today.”

The wider and perhaps more important point to make on the absence of Bannan and indeed centre-half Di’Shon Bernard is the ‘stepping up’ of the wider squad. Both players are key men and have been near ever-presents in the Wednesday line-up this season. Swansea are a team in flux and were poor in their defeat to the Owls, but with hairier tests to come the initial suggestion would be that the Owls are able to find ways to combat their absences.

“This is about the group,” Röhl said. “I try to keep all the players with the group, even if some are behind I try to speak with them. It is not always easy to have these talks but my experience with this season is that every player will have a special moment. We have to be ready for these moments, you never know. Sometimes you could have a special moment in the first matchday, sometimes it is maybe the last matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without Barry, without Dish, two key players, over seven days it has not been easy for the group but other players have stepped up. Svante played a good game today, Stuey came in to help us, Marvin played a good game. Gass during the game was first half not this, second half better. He showed improvement during the game. These are key parts.”

The timescale of Bannan’s return from injury remains unclear and there is no doubt his stepping back into the side will offer a monumental boost to Wednesday, whenever that may be. There have been times in the last two matches that the Owls could have benefitted hugely from his ball-playing ability and there will doubtless be moments his absence is fairly regarded as a going concern between now and his comeback.

But having come seconds from an impressive draw at West Brom, having made the trip down to Swansea and taken a richly deserved three points, there are reasons for encouragement that this Wednesday squad is better equipped to handle that huge absence than it may have been in years gone by. With Windass in temporary possession of the armband, the effort continues against Coventry City this weekend.