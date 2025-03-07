Vital first step on Sheffield Wednesday measure taken to avoid 'joke' EFL problem

Time away from the ordinary could serve-up Sheffield Wednesday the kickstart they need to turn their results funk around - but their result at Plymouth Argyle will set the mood in a ‘season-defining’ week.

That’s the feeling of senior figures at Sheffield Wednesday, with Middlewood Road operations set to pack up and shift south as they cut out the travel time between matches at Plymouth and at Norwich City by setting up camp between the two.

Such is the manic nature of the Championship fixture list, clubs are often tasked with managing rapid turnarounds between far-flung matches, with the Owls having recently returned from a win at Swansea at five o’clock in the morning - a little over 48 hours ahead of their Hillsborough defeat to Coventry City.

Their time down south has been organised by First Team Operations Lead Craig Chappell and will incorporate five overnight stays and training sessions along the way as Wednesday head between Devon and Norfolk. Skipper Barry Bannan suggested the week will be ‘season-defining’, with a shot at six points taking them into the Steel City derby next weekend - and closer to the potential of a late dart towards the play-offs.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl explained: “We will go after the game straight to the first stop, then we will train on the Sunday there and then we go on Sunday afternoon to Norwich. We stay there two days and then come from there back to Sheffield.

“Between the two games there is not too much possible because of the load management. I think on Sunday it is important we have a good session on the grass for the players that will not play and then on Monday it is a really light session. It is about video, refresh and go again.”

Early morning call avoidance

Speaking last month, Owls key figure Josh Windass spoke with astonishment at the fixture scheduling of the week that saw them travel back from Swansea through the night and will surely be among those relieved the club have taken measures to keep the team fresh and - hopefully - firing.

“It’s actually a joke that we had to play a game on that Saturday, getting back at that time in the morning then having to recover and play again in 24 hours,” he told The Star. “But it is what it is, the league fixtures are what they are.

“Luckily the Sheffield United game is on the Sunday so we do have a little bit longer (to recover). These aren’t nice trips but you’ve seen teams are struggling to win games away from home in general and we’ve been a little bit better in terms of winning those games, so we can’t complain about the travel too much. When it’s back to back so close, you’d think it could probably be adjusted for sure.”

The prospect of Wednesday players and staff operating in such close quarters suggests a mini training camp akin to those used to build cohesion in pre-season. The mood of the trip will no doubt be set by their result at Home Park on Saturday, which could either stand to spark thoughts of a possible top six resurgence or mark the continuation of their stuttering run of 2025 form.

“I have a story from the past where we played with Leipzig in a cup game against a team in the fourth division and we lost,” Röhl said. “We had to stay overnight. You can imagine the mood at the dinner in the evening - I will never forget this atmosphere. But on the other side we won some good away games with Munich in the Champions League, I remember the 3-0 at Chelsea and then you have a good night!”

Wednesday will hope the evenings following their time in Devon are closer to the latter.