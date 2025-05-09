Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has once again spoken about his potential exit from the club this summer - and has again cited a return to Germany as a possible destination.

Last year the Owls boss signed a fresh contract to take him to the summer of 2027 at Hillsborough but has spoken in a number of press engagements both towards the end and after a turbulent season suggesting his desire to leave the club. An interview published by RB Leipzig-nosed blog RBLive earlier this week stated he was ‘very excited’ at the prospect of new opportunities this summer and seemed to suggest he was open to taking on the vacant top job at the Red Bull Arena.

Now, on a German-language podcast hosted by renowned media outlet Kicker, Röhl has reiterated a consideration to working in the Bundesliga sooner rather than later - and also said he and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri had ‘a clear agreement’ ‘about how I envision my future’. The pair have shared a difficult relationship during Röhl’s time with the club.

“Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday,” he said in quotes translated from German. “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future. And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. And yet, I also know that getting the final nod requires good work, the right people who believe in you, and timing.

“If all of that comes together, I might have the chance to return to the Bundesliga in the summer, or to return to the Bundesliga right away. But it could go in a completely different direction.”

The former Bayern Munich and Germany assistant coach went on to say: “My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear. There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now.”

Speaking in response to what has been read by many as a suggestion that Röhl and Chansiri have some sort of agreement with regard to the terms of a potential exit, a Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “We can confirm there is no such agreement in place. Danny Röhl remains under contract with Sheffield Wednesday.”

While the finite details of his contract are unknown, it is widely believed that Wednesday would be entitled to a large compensation fee should any club look to take him from S6. The Star has reported throughout the last weeks that Wednesday would look to recoup the full fee from any suitor club.

