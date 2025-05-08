Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s greatest-ever players has made a prediction on the unravelling future of Danny Röhl - and has passionately reiterated his stance on Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club.

Chris Waddle is seen as one of the ultimate Wednesday icons, having played across four seasons with the Owls in the halcyon days of the early and mid-1990s. A maverick England international of 62 caps, he has been an outspoken critic of Chansiri’s ownership of his old club for many years.

A midtable finish in the Championship levels the Owls’ highest league finish since 2017 but comes to the backdrop of off-field unrest, with manager Danny Röhl making clear he wishes to leave the club amid ‘exciting’ opportunities elsewhere. A number of clubs in the UK and in Germany have been linked with the talented young coach in recent months - with Southampton among those believed to be among the strongest of admirers.

“I think Danny Rohl will leave,” Waddle told yaysweepstakes.com. “I think he will get offers. I'm not saying it's Southampton. It could be, but I think he'll get more than that. Listen, he's turned that squad around and I know exactly what he's saying. He's probably right, if you're all in honesty. A lot of their players came from League One. They were bottom of the league, near the bottom. Terrible start.

“And they turned it around and we should give the players credit. They worked their socks off. They were good and well organised. Danny Rohl, his assistant, Henrik Pedersen, they really work well with that squad and every week, you know, it's been a slog for them, let's be honest. To finish where they have, It's been a massive achievement, I think.

“A month ago I talked about maybe he's nicking into the playoffs, amazing season for them and I totally agree that he is looking for investment. There's talk of, there's an American group, very close. I think they've had a bid turned down for taking over the football club, which would be great because I'm not a fan of Dejphon Chansiri. I don't think he can meet Danny Rohl’s ambition. I don't think he can reach that.”

Speculation has grown in recent months over potential buyers for Wednesday and the possibility of Chansiri ending his 10-year reign as Owls owner. The club confirmed to The Star late last month that a bid from a US-based consortium had been knocked back, with a spokesperson describing the offer as ‘derisory’. Other groups are believed to be taking a look at Wednesday as a possible acquisition.

“If you look around, you can see why this group is trying to buy Sheffield Wednesday,” Waddle continued. “They’re the last big club, really, let's be honest, who are not in the Premier League. They’re getting 30,000 at home games, they have great away fans. It is a club which you could do a lot with. It's a big, big club.

“I hope somebody takes it on and gets it right, but it'll be sad obviously for the fans to lose Danny Rohl, but times move on and for next season it's going to be harder than this season, so they're going to get a lot of players in, a lot of players out and it's going to be a lot of hard work during the summer.”

Wednesday have moved into the summer with plenty of uncertainties. Röhl’s future is one, of course, but with the bulk of the club’s coaching staff also coming towards the end of their deals and a raft of senior players also in the dark over their futures beyond the end of their contracts, not much is known on where the Owls will stand in a month or so.

Waddle has concerns the club will be operating in the lower reaches of the transfer market.

“I think, again, it'll be a lot of players out, a lot of free transfers in, and he's going to have to work miracles,” he said. “But I don't think Rohl will stay. I think he's got too many good offers where he's actually going to go somewhere with a chequebook. He'll be getting a job where he's got a chance of doing really, really well and Wednesday fans can thank him for what he's done if he does go.

“They need their investment, Sheffield Wednesday. Unfortunately, Chansiri took the club on, he had a go, it hasn't worked. Just take an offer, a realistic offer and move out and let these new people come in and make Sheffield Wednesday great again with Premier League status.”

