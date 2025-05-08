Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has stated he is ‘very excited’ for the summer ahead in his most forthright interview to date regarding his intention to move on from the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old, who signed off his first full season in management over the weekend after weeks of suggestion over his future in press engagements, made little secret of his desire to explore opportunities ahead of him - citing the Bundesliga and the Premier League as leagues he’d like to work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interview, published on Wednesday evening, was undertaken with RB Leipzig-focused blog RBLive and comes amid the German club’s ongoing search for a new manager - which has delivered speculation that Röhl is among the contenders for the role. The talented German coach is a Red Bull alumni having risen through the ranks of the Saxon club from youth analyst to assistant manager. The club is based close to Röhl’s family home.

Röhl is under contract with Wednesday until the summer of 2027 but in recent weeks has made it increasingly clear he sees his future away from South Yorkshire. A number of English clubs, including Southampton, Leicester City, Fulham and Crystal Palace, have been linked alongside Leipzig in the last months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bayern Munich assistant has had a turbulent time at Wednesday and in his most recent interview cited the club’s lack of under-soil heating at Middlewood Road as one example of what he’s had to adapt to since joining the club. He’s suffered a public clashing of heads with club hierarchy - worsened by a mid-season refusal on the part of Dejphon Chansiri to allow him to leave for Southampton back in December - and has experienced further off-field issues.

“I’ve always said that I’m very grateful to Sheffield for the opportunity I’ve been given there,” he said. “And I’m someone who always wants to develop the club further. And to do that, you have to weigh up how far that’s still possible or whether the maximum has perhaps already been reached under the current conditions.”

Asked by the Leipzig-nosed blog whether he would he would be interested in a move back to the German top tier, he said: “I always want to work with the best players and compete with the best coaches. The Bundesliga is, of course, a top choice. After all, I grew up with the Bundesliga. But the Premier League is also a dream. I’m currently very excited to see what happens this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

The interview arrives as RB Leipzig head into the final two rounds of the Bundesliga season in sixth place, two points shy of the Champions League places after a run of three matches without a win. The German side are currently operating under the interim management of Hungarian Zsolt Löw, who took over from sacked boss Marco Rose at the end of March. A decision on a more permanent boss will be made in the coming weeks.

Asked on the suitability of a new manager making the jump from the Championship to a club competing in the Champions League, Röhl spoke with typical confidence - and suggested he would be ready for the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If both sides are convinced that you’re the right coach, then there’s nothing wrong with taking the step to a Champions League club,” he said. “I may have only been a head coach for just under two years, but I’ve been involved in football for a total of 16 years.

“As an assistant coach in Leipzig, Munich, and at the German Football Association (DFB), I’ve had the privilege of coaching great players, winning the Champions League, coaching at a World Cup, and experiencing a Premier League relegation battle with Southampton. That’s a package that gives me a lot of confidence that I’m ready for any challenge, as long as both sides are convinced of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm keeping my fingers crossed for my friend Zsolt that they qualify for the Champions League; that would be fantastic. I know full well that the final two games won't be easy.

“We met back when Ralf Rangnick brought him from Salzburg to the second division. Then we worked very, very well together in Leipzig until the end of Ralph Hasenhüttl's tenure in 2018. We're good friends, our families know each other. So, of course, I have a special relationship with him.”

Could Röhl imagine working with him again? “Why not?” he said. “In football, anything is possible—especially when you have a lot of respect for each other as a coach and as a person.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Maybe it's time to just move things along for Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday