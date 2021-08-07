Sheffield Wednesday announce ANOTHER signing after new contract also confirmed

Lewis Gibson has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (via swfc.co.uk)

Wednesday’s interest in Gibson became apparent on Friday, and now it’s been confirmed that the 21-year-old left-footed centre back has joined the Owls for the course of the 2021/22 campaign. He will wear the number four shirt, but is unlikely to feature against Charlton Athletic.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls are pleased to announce the signing of Lewis Gibson from Premier League Everton… The left-sided central defender joins Wednesday on a season-long loan.

“Gibson enjoyed a loan spell with Reading last term in the Championship, following a temporary stint with Fleetwood in League One.”

Meanwhile, they also confirmed last night that young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the club as he looks to continue his progression through the ranks at Middlewood Road.