Sheffield Wednesday announce ANOTHER signing after new contract also confirmed
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed another loan signing as Darren Moore lands a Premier League defender from Everton.
Wednesday’s interest in Gibson became apparent on Friday, and now it’s been confirmed that the 21-year-old left-footed centre back has joined the Owls for the course of the 2021/22 campaign. He will wear the number four shirt, but is unlikely to feature against Charlton Athletic.
A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls are pleased to announce the signing of Lewis Gibson from Premier League Everton… The left-sided central defender joins Wednesday on a season-long loan.
“Gibson enjoyed a loan spell with Reading last term in the Championship, following a temporary stint with Fleetwood in League One.”
Meanwhile, they also confirmed last night that young goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the club as he looks to continue his progression through the ranks at Middlewood Road.
He said he was ‘delighted’ at the news.