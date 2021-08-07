Shaking off the cobwebs... - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday hold firm against Charlton Athletic

Lewis Wing on his Sheffield Wednesday league debut. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

There were fans back at The Valley, and you could tell they’d been away for a while. For Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday, though, there certainly felt like a bit of a shaking off of the cobwebs in what ended up being a pretty drab affair in the capital.

Chances were few and far between, and neither keeper was really troubled. But on the plus side, Darren Moore’s side start their campaign with a clean sheet.

Here’s how we saw it:

Peacock-Farrell - 6

Didn’t really put a foot wrong, but hardly had any saves to make really. The chances that did fall Charlton’s way didn’t trouble him at all.

Hunt – 6

Looked comfortable on the right hand side, and showed some good touches and some excellent bits of composure that you’d expect for a player of his experience.

Iorfa – 6

Had one moment where he misjudged the ball that could’ve ended far worse than it did, but a tidy enough performance in his first league game in 2021.

Hutchinson – 6

Wasn’t at his best in the first half, but looked much more sturdy in the second as he helped Wednesday hold on in a few hairy moments as Charlton pushed on.

Palmer – 6

A pretty decent performance from him at left back, which appears to be his position under Moore now. Steady, is probably the best way to put it.

Green – 4

Hardly managed to have any impact on the game, despite playing more than an hour. Struggled to cause any real problems on either side of the attack.

Adeniran – 7

Ran his socks off, and got a lot of kicks for his efforts. Was a constant pain for Charlton, and put in some real miles too.

Bannan – 7

Showed some lovely touches throughout the game, with some good twists and turns as he looked to stamp his authority on the tie. To no avail, however.

Wing – 6

Tidy enough in the centre of the park alongside, Bannan and Adeniran. Put in a good shift but couldn’t quite make things tick on a difficult night at the Valley.

Brown – 7

Did pretty well in the more attacking role that he’s been given by Moore, pushing on down both wings at various parts of the game and was probably Wednesday’s best attacking outlet.

Paterson - N/A

Suffered a nasty head injury early on and was taken off in a neck brace on a stretcher.

Kamberi – 6

Led the line and wasn’t short of running, but had very limited supply and wasn’t able to cause any major issues for the backline in his first runout.

Johnson – 6