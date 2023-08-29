Criticisms of Sheffield Wednesday’s bench sees Owls’ depth called into question

The Owls were dominant on Tuesday night against the Stags as they faced off in the Carabao Cup second round, and should have been home and dry by the time Rhys Oates cancelled out Anthony Musaba’s opener, but a string of missed chances and a lack of control in the final stages meant that the visitors were able to come from behind and eventually win via a penalty shootout.

It means that Wednesday are still waiting for their first win in 90 minutes and their first clean sheet in the Spaniard’s tenure, and he said that he was disappointed with how his second half additions performed after taking to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think today those who came on from the bench didn’t give something extra,” he told the media afterwards. “This is something we need to change. We received a goal because of this situation - those coming on from the bench need to give something more and today it wasn’t like that.

“We now have good reflections for tomorrow, and now we start thinking about Leeds… The players need something - they have experience and responsibility, and they need to know if they can give better or not. This is one of the things, I try to give always my best - and after we will see what happens in Leeds.”

That game at Leeds will take place at 3pm on Saturday, and offers one last chance to pick up a point in the Championship before the international break begins.