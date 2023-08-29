It will be ‘impossible’ for Sheffield Wednesday to succeed if they do not change their attitude in parts of matches.

That’s according to a frustrated Xisco, who was speaking in the moments after a chastening penalty shootout defeat to League Two Mansfield Town that saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

The Owls put on a dominant attacking display in the first half of the clash and tallied 22 shots in the match, failing to beat man of the match Stags keeper Christy Pym beyond Anthony Musaba’s first goal in Wednesday colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerning themes are emerging in that Xisco’s side are failing to put a consistent 90 minutes together, that individual defensive lapses are costing them dearly, that they are missing chances and are consistently conceding late goals.

Rhys Oates’ classy equaliser arrived in the 85th minute, the fourth time in their six competitive matches this season that they have conceded beyond the last five minutes of normal time.

“I am a little bit disappointed about the result again,” said Xisco. “We do not have the capacity to not receive the goal (keep a clean sheet).

“Again, we need to change our attitude in some moments of the game. If we do not change this attitude, it is impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are positive things, we arrive and we shoot 20 or 25 times, we have clear chances and we did not score. This is football, you need quality in the boxes.”

Wednesday’s first half delivered swagger and bright performances from a number of players before Mansfield climbed into the second period in front of a raucous away support.

The penalty defeat means Xisco is yet to record a win or watch his side keep a clean sheet six matches into his time at S6.

The Spaniard continued: “It’s a moment for everybody to have some reflection. Everybody needs to have a moment to think about how we change the situation.

“It’s impossible today to lose the game. I mean, when we have everything perfect, we have 20 chances to score and we play good and you lose, what do you need more to win the games?