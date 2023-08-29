“Heebie-jeebies” “Really sloppy” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Mansfield Town penalty defeat
So that’s that, then. Despite swaggering their way through a dominant first half, despite having a raft of chances, Sheffield Wednesday are out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty defeat to Mansfield Town.
A 1-1 draw against League Two opposition, a late goal, a penalty shootout. While the key factors were similar to the Stockport County outing, the performance was far improved - in the first 45 at least. Ultimately, it counted for nothing.
Xisco is awaiting his first win as Wednesday boss and his first clean sheet. It has been a nightmareish start to the season.
It was a bizarre game dotted with really promising first half performances. That the Owls couldn’t sustain it is concerning as are slowly recurring themes; the concession of late goals, missed chances, defensive sloppiness and a failure to put 90 minutes together.
Here are our player ratings after another frustrating evening for Sheffield Wednesday.