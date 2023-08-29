News you can trust since 1887
“Heebie-jeebies” “Really sloppy” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in Mansfield Town penalty defeat

So that’s that, then. Despite swaggering their way through a dominant first half, despite having a raft of chances, Sheffield Wednesday are out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty defeat to Mansfield Town.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Aug 2023, 22:05 BST

A 1-1 draw against League Two opposition, a late goal, a penalty shootout. While the key factors were similar to the Stockport County outing, the performance was far improved - in the first 45 at least. Ultimately, it counted for nothing.

Xisco is awaiting his first win as Wednesday boss and his first clean sheet. It has been a nightmareish start to the season.

It was a bizarre game dotted with really promising first half performances. That the Owls couldn’t sustain it is concerning as are slowly recurring themes; the concession of late goals, missed chances, defensive sloppiness and a failure to put 90 minutes together.

Here are our player ratings after another frustrating evening for Sheffield Wednesday.

Looked really confident with his feet and saved comfortably when called upon on a relatively quiet night in terms of shots on target. Undone by an excellent Oates finish but made a good save in the shootout. Will be interesting to see if he holds his place in the team.

Looked really confident with his feet and saved comfortably when called upon on a relatively quiet night in terms of shots on target. Undone by an excellent Oates finish but made a good save in the shootout. Will be interesting to see if he holds his place in the team.

The return of the Iorfa gallop was a sight to behold but a couple of defensive lapses - one with his head and one mis-step - which led to two good Mansfield chances.

The return of the Iorfa gallop was a sight to behold but a couple of defensive lapses - one with his head and one mis-step - which led to two good Mansfield chances.

Made a couple of understated but important interceptions and read the game nicely, using his body well to stop a couple of half-chances for Mansfield to create something. Forced an excellent save from his head early in the second half.

Made a couple of understated but important interceptions and read the game nicely, using his body well to stop a couple of half-chances for Mansfield to create something. Forced an excellent save from his head early in the second half.

Defended hard and won some key aerial battles. Passing radar was a little off in stages of the first half but he sharpened up on the ball as the game went on. Made one recovery tackle of huge importance from his own slip. An odd one - good in moments, sloppy otherwise.

Defended hard and won some key aerial battles. Passing radar was a little off in stages of the first half but he sharpened up on the ball as the game went on. Made one recovery tackle of huge importance from his own slip. An odd one - good in moments, sloppy otherwise.

