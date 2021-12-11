The Owls are currently eighth as they go up against 23rd-placed Crewe, and they’ll be desperate to claim all three points at Gresty Road in their first meeting with the Railwaymen since a 2-0 defeat in the Championship back in 2006.

Wednesday have the likes of Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Ciaran Brennan back in contention, while Lee Gregory was also given the all clear after he left the field during the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth with a bit of a niggle. The game does come too soon, however, for others such as Chey Dunkley, Dennis Adeniran and Sam Hutchinson.

Barry Bannan scored for Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Miller and Joe Crann will bring you all the team news, updates and more as the afternoon progresses – and hopefully there’s a Wednesday win to shout about at the end of it.