Crewe Alexandra boss makes Sheffield Wednesday admission ahead of Hillsborough visit

The Railwaymen brought to an end an eight-game losing streak with a spirited come-from-behind win over AFC Wimbledon over the weekend, and while the club have already been relegated to League Two they’re looking to try and end the season on a high in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

Morris’ side come to Hillsborough knowing that it will be a tough task, and has admitted that they’ll have to change the way that they approach the game compared to their performance against Wimbledon on Friday.

Wednesday have a tremendous home record this season – the best in England’s top four tiers – and go into the match with sky high confidence on the back of a huge win over MK Dons.

The Crewe boss thinks they can make it a competitive game, though, telling the media beforehand, “We can’t go into the game with the same attacking mindset as we did against AFC Wimbledon, but what we will do is go into it with a plan that will allow us to get up the pitch as often as we can and get the ball into the box to threaten the opposition…

“An away game at Hillsborough is different, so we’re going to have to be a touch more conservative in terms of how and when we commit players forward - it’ll be more of transition game for us than a possession game.

“But we’re confident that we’ve got enough in our armoury to allow us to really threaten them at certain periods in the game.”

Crewe Alexandra are looking to dent Sheffield Wednesday's promotion hopes. (Photo by Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images)

Morris also added that Wednesday aspirations of achieving the Play-Offs should help them as well, saying, “There’s something huge on it for them - they’re playing for a Play-Off place, so that should actually encourage us more and give us that greater desire and intensity to our play to try and compete against a team at full throttle.