Could Hull City transfer movement open up Sheffield Wednesday Mallik Wilks move?

The Tigers are understood to be wanting more money than Wednesday have offered for the 23-year-old attacker and there has been little movement on that front for the past couple of weeks.

The Owls remain keen on bringing in the player, who featured under Darren Moore while the Wednesday boss was in charge of Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallik Wilks is a transfer target at Sheffield Wednesday.

And things may have opened up a little at Hull’s end with them clearly having had their hands full on other issues.

It was reported on Monday that Keane Lewis-Potter is set to sign for Premier League Brentford in a multi-million pound deal.

Lewis-Potter was being tracked by a number of top flight clubs after scoring 13 goals in 48 appearances for Hull last term and it appears as though the Bees have won the race to snap-up the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Further to that, Hull announced on Monday that they have brought in a winger of their own with confirmation they had agreed a deal with Antalyaspor for Turkish international Dogukan Sinik.

A club statement read: “Hull City can confirm an agreement has been reached with Antalyaspor for the transfer of Turkish midfielder Doğukan Sinik. The winger will travel to the Tigers’ pre-season training camp in Marbella to agree personal terms.

“Official confirmation will be made once the player, who has two goals in three appearances for the Turkish national side, has completed his medical and obtained a work permit.”

Wednesday had been initially hopeful of getting a deal done for Wilks early so he could travel with the squad on their pre-season camp in Portugal. It would appear unlikely at this stage that will happen but it is believed that the Owls will continue in their quest to sign the attacking player.