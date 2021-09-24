Contract talks for Alex Hunt, Ciaran Brennan and Co? Sheffield Wednesday have a plan…

The Owls have a number of youngsters away from Middlewood Road at present as they seek regular senior football, with Ciaran Brennan’s move to Notts County this week the latest to head out.

Like several others though, Brennan leaves Wednesday with less than a year left on his current contract at Hillsborough, and there’ve been a few concerns that the likes of Alex Hunt, Charles Hagan, Liam Waldock and others could end up being snapped up elsewhere if they continue to impress.

When asked about the potential of new contracts for the likes of Hunt, Brennan and Co, Moore said, “We can discuss those things when they go out, but we can discuss it during as well… There’s no set time to discuss it.”

He went on to add, “What we will be doing with Ciaran, for instance, is monitoring his progress down there and what we expect from him given his capabilities. We want him to be shining - and the biggest thing for him is the consistency and having first team matches at that level.

“It’s also about being able to cope with the demands, and be able to recover when it comes to a two-game/three-game week.”

There’s been positive news regarding defender, Ryan Galvin, though, after he penned a new contract before extending his loan spell with Gloucester City, and the hope will be that the club maintains that tactic with his teammates if a future is seen for them at S6.