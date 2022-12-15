Contract details revealed as Sheffield Wednesday confirm deals for talented young duo

Sheffield Wednesday announced new deals for both Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston this month as they put pen to paper on their first professional contracts.

Both Fusire and Shipston have played a key role for the Owls’ U18s this season as they march through the various rounds of the FA Youth Cup, and they’ve also been given plenty of opportunities to train with Darren Moore’s first team.

The Star had previously reported that the talented teens were both in talks over their first pro deals at Middlewood Road, and over the course of the last week it has been confirmed by the club that those contracts have now been finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that both players have signed two-and-a-half-year deals that will see them through until 2025, news that will no doubt be welcomed given the amount of promise that they have shown. Bailey Cadamarteri also signed until the end of the 2024/25 season earlier in the year, and – while it’s unknown – it’s likely that Pierce Charles did the same when he signed.

Fusire, 17, and Shipston, 18, are both highly-rated within the academy ranks at S6, and Steve Haslam said when their pro deals were announced that they had both been ‘fast-tracked’ through the system in order to aid their development further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four of the young talents are set to feature once more for the U18s as they take on either Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round of the FA Youth Cup, with a game between the two Premier League academies set to take place on Friday night to decide their next opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad