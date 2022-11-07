Mighten put in a top performance for the Owls on Friday evening at Hillsborough in their FA Cup win over Morecambe, just a few days after Wilks had grabbed a goal and assist as they saw off Burton Albion in League One.

Since the duo arrived at Hillsborough from Nottingham Forest and Hull City respectively they have found game time hard to come by, but a switch of formation has allowed both of them to come in and show what they’re capable of.

Moore, who has always spoken highly of the pair, explained that they gave him ‘different shapes’ when it comes to how he wants to line up his Owls side.

He told the media over the weekend, "It gives us the option to play with two wide and open up the pitch… When a team comes and plays in a low block they've got the ability to go past them and open up the pitch.

"I felt we needed that versatility of attacking players this season so it was vital we got those two in. Now we're just getting them up to speed.

"We've seen glimpses of what they can bring us and it's quite exciting.”

He went on to say, "It does give me different shapes and options but it's what we've worked hard for in the summer.

"With Mallik scoring against Burton, and Alex against Morecambe, it will do them the power of good so I'm really pleased with them.

"I was so pleased with Alex on Friday because he was a constant thorn in their side."

It remains to be seen if one, or possibly both, players will be given another chance to start on Wednesday night when the Owls take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup – and that may well depend on which formation Moore opts to go for at St. Mary’s.