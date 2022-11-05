Goals from Josh Windass and Alex Mighten secured the win for the home side as the Owls booked their spot in the next round of the FA Cup, and the Shrimps boss says that they came up against a ‘quality outfit’ at Hillsborough.

Morecambe had a few chances of their own in an enjoyable game at S6, and if it wasn’t for David Stockdale making some key saves then things could have been a bit more interesting.

"I was happy with our overall performance,” Adams said after the game. “Sheffield Wednesday are a quality outfit and they have some quality players such as Alex Mighten. I thought we acquitted ourselves really well on the evening, and created good opportunities on goal early on with Dylan Connolly getting through. In the second half we had a number of good opportunities as well.

"We lost a goal in the first half where the player cuts inside and scores, hitting it low into the corner and the second goal was an individual error, where the ball is played back and gets cut out.

"Over the night though, I was pleased with how we stuck to the task, given the opposition we were facing."

The Owls now turn their attentions to Wednesday night’s game against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, and they’ll be aiming for a cup double as they look to book their spot in the next round of another tournament as well.

