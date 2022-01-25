The Owls snapped up Preston North End’s Jordan Storey last week as the 24-year-old joined Wednesday on loan for the second half of the season, becoming the club’s sixth loan player at this point in time alongside Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Gibson, Lewis Wing, Olamide Shodipo and Florian Kamberi.

Questions have been asked over a number of the current loanees, with Wing having missed the last two games and Gibson being missing for some time with a long-term injury – while Shodipo is also out of action at this point in time as he also battles with an injury concern.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool youth skipper Conor Masterson is a player up for grabs when it comes to League One clubs - Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen.

Masterson spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Cambridge United in League One, but after being a regular in the side following his arrival from QPR he fell out of favour and hasn’t featured in the league since a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland back in November.

His lack of playing time led to the London club recalling him to their ranks this month, and West London Sport have stated that the Owls are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the Liverpool academy graduate – with Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town both said to be keen on him as well.