Sheffield Wednesday will bounce back from defeat at Barnsley to earn automatic promotion from League One, according to one of their popular former players.

Ex-Owls striker Clinton Morrison spoke glowingly on the effect the club’s fan base has on the club’s fortunes when things are heading in the right direction - and reserved big praise for Darren Moore and his players.

Defeat at Oakwell was their first in nearly six months and though remarkably that run does not have them top of the table, pursuit of the title is very much in their own hands with games in hand on the teams around them.

Moore’s side are now without a win in two matches for the first time in 2023 and have injury concerns to big players - but there remains a sense of huge confidence around the club that they can see the job through with 10 matches remaining.

That confidence permeated into the Sky Sports punditry of their coverage of the Barnsley clash, with Morrison delivering his prediction on the shake-up of Wednesday’s season with typical enthusiasm.

“I would expect them to bounce back,” he said ahead of their trip to bottom side Forest Green Rovers on Sunday. “Playing against any team in the division, I would expect them to bounce back.

“They were unlucky. At 2-2, Bannan whips in a great ball and Flint should score and it’s a different game.

“Listen, he [Moore] is a fantastic manager. Their run is over but they are a fantastic group, I know how big that football club is having played for them and their fans are brilliant, they’ll back them. They’ve been on a great run and they can go on another great run. They’ll come back again.”

Going on to predict that it will be Ipswich Town that will beat the likes of current leaders Plymouth Argyle and in-form Barnsley to automatic promotion alongside the Owls, Morrison said: “My old team [Wednesday] will get promoted.

“They’re my old team and I will put it out there now, they’ll get promoted.

“I like the manager, the group of players are strong. I think they’ll go up automatically.

“Their players are strong, they have some outstanding footballers. I think they need Windass back, they missd his creativity in the final third but they have players that can score goals and they have one of the best players in the league in Barry Bannan.

“The fans in the home games make a huge difference.”