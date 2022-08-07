The Owls skipper received treatment for a knee issue midway through the second half but was able to play on as they set about defending their lead, which had been earned by a 22nd-minute Josh Windass penalty.

But together with the goalscorer he was replaced as Moore brought on the fresh legs of George Byers and debutant Tyreeq Bakinson.

“He did have a little knock on his knee,” Moore told The Star. “He turned out on the ball and was on the end of a crunching tackle. But I think he's OK.

“He took the knock but I did think him and Josh ran out of a bit of steam really. Don't forget it's early in the season. Players are still finding their match fitness and everything else, so it was a couple of things.”

Bannan led Wednesday’s defensive effort in the Dons’ half and put in a huge shift before coming off and handing the captain’s armband to Liam Palmer.

“We took him off for the knock, we saw him struggling a bit,” Moore reiterated.

“Him and Josh put so much into the game and ran out of a little bit of steam, so in the last 15 minutes we wanted to get fresh legs on the pitch in George and Tyreeq to see the game out and be able to capitalise on anything that did present itself.”

Moore seemed confident Bannan’s issue would not rule him out for any time at all and the Scotland international was seen moving freely as he left the stadium.

Wednesday take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in midweek, however, and it could be that the likes of Bannan and Windass are rested.

Elsewhere in the squad new man Akin Famewo left the ground on crutches and wearing a knee brace after he suffered what Moore described as ‘a more serious’ injury.